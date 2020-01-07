The Punta Gorda Symphony starts the new year with a Jan. 12 program which is certain to become an audience favorite.
Maestro Raffaele Ponti crafted this program so the audience can indulge in a deeper exploration of Felix Mendelssohn with the glorious “Violin Concerto Op. 64” featuring internationally-acclaimed violinist David Kim. Also on this program will be “Carnival Overture” by Antonín Dvorák and “Symphony No. 2” by American composer Amy Beach.
Maestro Ponti is over the moon to be presenting powerhouse guest artist David Kim. Kim was named Concertmaster of The Philadelphia Orchestra in 1999. Born in Carbondale, Illinois, in 1963, he started playing the violin at the age of 3, began studies with the famed pedagogue Dorothy DeLay at the age of 8 and later received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from The Juilliard School. He routinely appears as soloist with orchestras around the world and at international music festivals, and serves as adjudicator at international violin competitions. His instruments are a J.B. Guadagnini from Milan, Italy ca. 1757 on loan from The Philadelphia Orchestra and a Michael Angelo Bergonzi from Cremona ca. 1754. He is certain to impress. Several activities leading up to the Jan. 12 concert are designed to offer a more intimate experience of the music and of this talented visiting musician.
Classical Music with Russell Gant at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 9 on classical radio WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Tune in as WSMR’s Russell Gant interviews Kim live on the radio. Kim will also perform brief solo pieces, airing from the Sarasota-based recording studio.
Behind the Notes at 4 p.m. Jan. 10.
Maestro Ponti and Kim will share their personal insights and experiences with the music as they go “behind the notes.” The audience will gain a fresh appreciation for the music featured at the Jan. 12 concert, what it’s like for conductor and artist to perform, and what to listen for in the concert. This lively and entertaining discussion is an opportunity for non-musicians to explore music in a format audiences can see nowhere else. FSW Charlotte campus auditorium, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at lifelonglearning-charlotte.org or 941-637-3533.
Pre-Performance Talk Sunday from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 12.
Concert ticket holders can continue their music appreciation through this regularly scheduled pre-performance talk led by WGCU’s John Davis. Musical conversations with Davis will include an interview with Kim designed to illuminate the music on the concert’s program. Free to concert ticket holders. All concert ticket-holders are invited to join one hour prior to show time. Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda.
