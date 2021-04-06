Punta Gorda Symphony
After seven successful outdoor and socially-distanced concerts this year, Punta Gorda Symphony will close its 20/21 season on April 11 with Harborside Brass, an outdoor concert featuring an eclectic array of music genres performed by Punta Gorda Symphony’s Brass Quintet.
“While it was no small task, we met the demand for safe and live entertainment in our community,” says Executive Director Craig Badinger. “Our March 14 Strings in the Garden concerts sold out almost immediately back in February, and we answered with the addition of a third concert that also sold out. The same is now happening with Harborside Brass. We’re definitely finishing the season on a high note.”
For Harborside Brass, Punta Gorda Symphony brass musicians will perform on stage between Four Points by Sheraton and TT’s Tiki Bar. The concerts will copy previous formats which included limited capacity audiences, socially-distanced seating, face coverings within the event premises and other precautions guided by CDC recommendations. Beverages and concessions will be available for purchase from TT’s Tiki Bar.
Punta Gorda Symphony has added a noon concert after the 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. concerts sold out.
ON THE PROGRAM
Harborside Brass will feature five highly acclaimed brass players who together will fill the harbor with grand and robust sound. Music on the program will have something for every type of listener, including tunes from jazz to pop, Broadway to opera and Latin to cinematic brass. Destined to become standards in the brass quintet repertoire, “Escape” and “Vuelta del Fuego” by living composer Kevin McKee will bring sounds of fire and excitement, making the program approachable for everyone, even those who may not have attended a brass quintet concert before.
The full program can be viewed at www.PGSymphony.org/Performances.
WHAT TO EXPECT
Concerts will be limited to socially-distanced audiences of 180 and will follow standard COVID-related health and safety guidelines.
All patrons are required to wear a mask upon arrival and throughout the duration of the concert apart from drinking or eating refreshments within a patron’s own seating area. Concessions will be available for purchase from TT’s Tiki Bar.
Parties of up to six will be provided chairs within their own 6-foot area and will be seated in order of arrival, guided by staff and volunteers to the next available space.
