The Punta Gorda Symphony kicks off the new year on Jan. 16, featuring guest artist and award-winning violinist Sirena Huang on Dvorak's "Violin Concerto" at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE PUNTA GORDA SYMPHONY
Huang will be accompanied by the Punta Gorda Symphony under the direction of Music Director and Conductor Maestro Raffaele Livio Ponti.
"Sirena is known not only for her technical brilliance but also her ability to connect with her audience," says Maestro Ponti. "Even if you've never heard Dvořák's Violin Concerto, Sirena's style makes it approachable and leaves you yearning for more."
As first-place prize winner in 2017 of the esteemed Elmar Oliviera International Violin Competition held annually in Boca Raton, Huang is a rising star in the violin world and has performed as a soloist with prestigious orchestras around the world, including the New York Philharmonic, National Taiwan Symphony Orchestra and Russian Symphony Orchestra. The highly anticipated performance will be a rare opportunity to hear the acclaimed soloist play the Dvorak "Violin Concerto."
Huang is profoundly motivated to inspire peace and harmony with her music. At age 11, she gave a TED talk where she dissected the crossover between technology and violin performance that garnered more than 3.3 million views. Huang performed at the 2006 World Peace Conference in Petra for Nobel Prize Laureates, and during a 2008 Elie Wiesel Foundation for Humanity ceremony before the presentation of the Humanitarian Award given to President Sarkozy of France.
The program features a wide variety of music beyond the violin concerto, including works by Samuel Barber and Italian theatrical composer Ildebrando Pizzetti. Another highlight of the program is living composer Jennifer Higdon's celebrated "To The Point," for which she received The Pulitzer Prize for Music in 2010.
"Punta Gorda Symphony is thrilled to present award-winning violinist Sirena Huang and a diverse group of composers on the upcoming concert," says Executive Director Craig Badinger. "An orchestra truly thrives when it is relevant to the music of today and offers something for everyone to enjoy."
