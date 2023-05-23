Punta Gorda Symphony: Memorial Day concert launches 2023-24 season with new music director

Steered by Executive Director Jennifer Bitner and new Artistic and Music Director Richard Stoelzel, the Punta Gorda Symphony is preparing the first concert of its 2023-20 season on Memorial Day at Gulf Theater in Punta Gorda’s Military Heritage Museum.
Stoelzel — for several years one of Punta Gorda Symphony’s own, as principal trumpet and personnel manager — is an accomplished pops conductor whose baton will stir new life into the entire season’s concerts.
He will conduct this and three Mainstage Pops concerts during the upcoming season, while three renowned guest conductors program and conduct the rest.
“I’m super happy with our new direction and new season. We’ll have more on the pops side. And I plan to spotlight as many of our own players as possible, including Concertmaster Ming Gao.”
A premier not only of a flourishing orchestra and its new season, the May 29 event will also be the symphony’s first Memorial Day concert and its first appearance on the Gulf Theater stage.
Gulf Theater Manager Isaac James said, “We are thrilled to partner with them, as we have wanted to since our beginning.”
“This is the music of America,” said Stoelzel, “honoring with the lush and powerful sounds of the brass those who gave their lives for our freedoms today.”
It’s a star-spangled salute by the 13-piece PGS Brass Ensemble, four percussionists playing everything from timpani to triangle, and Gao, who will play a soaring world-premier violin arrangement of “Amazing Grace” by Sean O’Loughlin.
Stoelzel and his concertmaster trade the baton and the podium for one piece, which Gao will conduct. Stoelzel will pick up the trumpet’s mellower cousin — the flugelhorn — to play Joaquin Rodrigo’s achingly emotional guitar work “Concierto de Aranjuez.”
The event will also feature favorite concert band anthems including “Armed Forces Salute,” Aaron Copland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man” and a rousing surprise encore.
Bitner said, “We want people to know that we have not folded up and gone away. This season we’re thinking outside the box to do new and exciting things that this organization has never done before.”
“We’re very excited to be back on stage with the many wonderful musicians who have played with us for many years,” she added.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.