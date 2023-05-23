Punta Gorda Symphony: Memorial Day concert launches 2023-24 season with new music director

Punta Gorda Symphony’s new Artistic and Music Director, Richard Stoelzel, will conduct the Memorial Day concert as well as three of the season’s six Mainstage concerts.

Steered by Executive Director Jennifer Bitner and new Artistic and Music Director Richard Stoelzel, the Punta Gorda Symphony is preparing the first concert of its 2023-20 season on Memorial Day at Gulf Theater in Punta Gorda’s Military Heritage Museum.

Stoelzel — for several years one of Punta Gorda Symphony’s own, as principal trumpet and personnel manager — is an accomplished pops conductor whose baton will stir new life into the entire season’s concerts.


   
