Punta Gorda Symphony offers 'Brass on the Lawn'

The Punta Gorda Symphony will conclude its Outdoor Chamber Series for the season by going back to the beginning, all the way back to the early days of classical music as we know it, when it presents “Brass on the Lawn: Renaissance and Classics” March 27.
The concert, which will feature a brass quintet of regular symphony members: Veselin Bozhilov, trumpet; Robert McCabe, trumpet; Jennifer Miller, horn; Karla Rojas, trombone; Todd Handley, tuba, will play a program of popular selections from the renaissance, baroque and romantic eras, spanning from roughly the early 1500s to the mid-1800s.
“We were trying to introduce the early stage of brass and the classical era,” said Bozhilov, who selected the program, with input from his fellow musicians.
The concert will offer something of a history lesson on the early evolution of symphonic music, which started taking its current form during the Renaissance, before some instruments, such as the keyed trumpet, were even around, Bozhilov said.
“Musically, it was a little more simplistic.” he said. But that pose challenges of its own. “The more simplistic the music is, the more the intonation has to be extremely clean. This is so pure and so clear that intonation and clarity have to be impeccable.
“Then we're going to play more classical pieces where everything is going to get a little more complicated.”
They also want to present a program that would be a contrast from the symphony's most recent outdoor concert. “Last time they heard Gershwin and a little more modern of a program” Bozhilov said. “I was definitely going for something different.”
That kind of strategic seasonal planning is what the Outdoor Chamber Series is all about.
There’s something about doing things outdoors that you normally do indoors that can make it more fun. Like when you have a picnic or you watch a movie on a big outdoor screen. In 2021, decisionmakers at the Punta Gorda Symphony came to fully appreciate that this aspect of human nature holds true when it comes to classical music too.
“Last year everything was outdoors,” said Elise Sherron, operations manager for the symphony. It was the only way they could do a concert. They had done outdoor concerts before, but the way audiences took to it convinced symphony organizers to make outdoor concerts with smaller ensembles a regular part of the season.
With indoor concerts averaging about once a month, they decided to have a series of three outdoor concerts to fill in some of the gaps.
“People love strings, they love the woodwinds, they love brass, so those are the three ensembles we stick with,” Sherron said.
People also seem to be loving the variety of venues. “Brass on the Lawn” will be held in a grassy area on the campus of SouthWestern State College Charlotte Campus. The oval-shaped area is ringed with trees and is designed to be a natural amphitheater.
“Our capacity for these concerts is 500,” Sherron said. They drew very close to that for a string concert in February, she said.
The natural setting and the late-afternoon starting time create a relaxed atmosphere, Sherron said.“When we did a Broadway-themed concert, the maestro encouraged people to get up and dance.”
“The format has been that we provide the chairs so that people don’t have to be lugging things around like you see at other outdoor concerts,” she said. “But hey, if you have something more comfortable, bring it.”
There isn't room for blankets on the lawn, Sherron added, but audiences are welcome to bring something to eat or drink.
With a smaller ensemble, there is also the opportunity for more interaction between the musicians and the audience.
“We have the musicians miked,” Sherron said. “They talk a little bit about the pieces in between. They’re cracking jokes. They’re more relaxed and having a good time.”
Bozhilov said he welcomes the opportunity to demystify classical music, especially for young people.
“Let's be honest, classical music is not the most popular thing right now,” he said. He imagines a family where the parents bring a couple of kids. The kids will be full of questions, and the more their questions are addressed, the better the chances you're going to leave them with a good impression of classical music.
“The more variety we offer to people, the better,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.