Punta Gorda Symphony offers festive 'Holiday Pops' concert

The Punta Gorda Symphony is thrilled once again to offer a festive “Holiday Pops” concert for two performances on Dec. 15.
“Everyone loves this season that focuses on friends and family,” says Executive Director Craig Badinger. “And Maestro Ponti has created a wonderful program that will please young and old, no matter what traditions they grew up with. This will be a treat for all types.”
For the seasonal concert, Maestro Raffaele Ponti brings the audience a delightful mixture of the familiar and something new. His selections will conjure up favorite memories from childhood, like the magic of “hanging stockings by the chimney with care,” lighting the Menorah or other cherished traditions of the many important holidays occurring this time of year. Old friends like “Silent Night,” “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” “The First Noel,” “Carol of the Bells” and “We Three Kings” are offered in fresh arrangements. Some new surprises include the Southwest Florida premiere of Peter Jaffe’s “Symph-Hanukkah,” a unique arrangement of Hanukkah music written for the Stockton Symphony in California.
Maestro Ponti is delighted to feature New York-based vocalist Jacob Waid, who is known for his lead roles in “Phantom of the Opera,” “Les Miserables” and other prominent musicals and operas. Waid will sing a new composition with the PG Symphony, Jeff Tyzick’s “The Twelve Gifts of Christmas” and Tyzik’s arrangement of Shubert’s “Ave Maria.” Waid will also narrate “Another Night Before Christmas,” composed by Philip Lane, based on the poem by poet laureate Carol Ann Duffy. The robust character of Waid’s voice will be a delightful addition to our celebrated orchestra.
Pre-performance talks will be from 1 p.m.-1:30 p.m. or 6:30 p.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 15. The talks are free to concert ticket holders. Musical conversations will include an interview with guest vocalist Jacob Waid designed to illuminate the music on the concert’s program. All concert ticket-holders are invited to join, one hour prior to showtime.
