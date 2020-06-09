Punta Gorda Symphony opens registration for a virtual music camp

Punta Gorda Symphony, in coordination with Hope Academy of Music, announces open registration for online music instruction for youth. Virtual Music Camp will run July 13-31.
The Punta Gorda Symphony has chosen to exercise caution through the summer as relates to public gatherings. In place of its normal two-week in-person camp, the symphony will provide online music instruction in small groups to interested youth. Registration to Virtual Music Camp is open to all in grades 4-12, for beginner, intermediate and advanced students with access to the internet.
Punta Gorda Symphony normally runs a two-week in-person Summer Music Camp in partnership with Charlotte Players, where youth can attend half-days at both programs. However, explains Executive Director Craig Badinger, “Given the nature of playing music — blowing plenty of air through wind instruments, for example — Punta Gorda Symphony has elected to move this year’s offerings online.”
Camp Director Beth Morrison is a professional musician with Punta Gorda Symphony and a teacher at Neil Armstrong Elementary School. “We know that families just finished two months of online school instruction, and the adjustment wasn’t always easy,” she says. “But we also know that in a month these kids will be clamoring for new activities. If we’re not providing a full camp experience, we’re going to do our best to make music instruction fun and entertaining.” Morrison will be applying lessons learned from her recent experience teaching online at Neil Armstrong, using instruction manuals that have proven effective and engaging for youth in the affiliated Hope Academy of Music.
Punta Gorda Symphony already has dedicated youth who are eager to resume music lessons, from the 40 graduates of Summer Music Camp 2019 and from the more than 100 participants in the after school Hope Academy of Music.
Registration for the three-week Virtual Music Camp will be $50 for all school-age youth. For further details and to complete an application, please visit www.PGSymphony.org/community, email education@PGSymphony.org or call 941-205-5996, ext. 3.
