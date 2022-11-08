The Punta Gorda Symphony presents a wide array of music, including Brahms’ "Symphony No. 1" and Rossini’s "Overture to La gazza ladra" ("The Thieving Magpie") on Nov. 20 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center.
Photo courtesy of Steve Donaldson/Punta Gorda Symphony
The Punta Gorda Symphony's "Jazz on the Lawn" series begins Dec. 3 with jazz singer and drummer Patricia Dean & Friends at Florida Southwestern State College, Charlotte campus.
Photo courtesy of Patricia Dean/Punta Gorda Symphony
The Punta Gorda Symphony presents two concerts to open the season — a classical evening and a jazz afternoon — to delight music lovers in the community.
At 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20, the symphony’s six-concert Mainstage Concert series begins at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center with a classical concert featuring Brahms "Symphony No. 1."
The Symphony’s three-concert "Jazz on the Lawn" series begins outdoors at the Florida Southwestern State College at 4 p.m. Dec. 3 with an afternoon of jazz presented by Southwest Florida’s Patricia Dean & Friends.
The Symphony, partnering with The Homeless Coalition, asks that patrons bring nonperishable food items to the Nov. 20 concert to be distributed to those in need in Charlotte County. The concert will include Brahms’s "Symphony No. 1." With its lyricism and thematic unity, it is widely regarded as one of the greatest symphonies of the Austro-German tradition.
Rossini’s "Overture to La gazza ladra" ("The Thieving Magpie") is musically notable for its use of snare drums and evokes the image of the opera's main subject: a devilishly clever, thieving magpie. Edward Elgar’s “Elegy” was written soon after the death of a close friend of Elgar’s and reflects his grief at the loss. William Grant Still is often referred to as the “Dean of Afro-American Composers,” and the piece selected by Maestro Raffaele Livio Ponti, "Wood Notes," has a social significance because it is a collaboration between a Southern white man, the poet Joseph Mitchell Pilcher and a Southern-born African American composer. The diversity of the selections for the evening’s concert promises a wonderful evening for the entire audience.
The Dec. 3 afternoon outdoor concert by Patricia Dean & Friends opens the Punta Gorda Symphony’s "Jazz on the Lawn" series. The group includes pianist Roy Gerson, who appeared in the film "The Cotton Club," the accomplished bassist and educator Mark Neuenschwander and guitarist Dave Trefethen. Patricia Dean & Friends will perform songs from the "Great American Songbook" as well as "Brazilian Bossa Nova." Chairs are provided. Wine and beer will be available for purchase.
For additional information or to purchase tickets, visit www.pgsymphony.org or call 941-205-5996.
