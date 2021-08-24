Punta Gorda Symphony returns to the stage Aug. 28 to complete its new indoor Summer Chamber Series. The finale presents Punta Gorda Symphony’s Percussion Ensemble, which has curated a unique program of underrepresented composers seldom heard in live settings.
Led by Dean Anderson, current Principal Percussionist with Punta Gorda Symphony and formerly with Boston Ballet Orchestra, the Percussion Ensemble offers more than a quality concert; it offers an excellent and unique experience. With a wide variety of instruments that include marimba, vibraphone, cajon, electronic sounds of nature – and even flowerpots! – the ensemble acts as a springboard for endless possibilities when it comes to musical exploration.
“As these talented musicians take the stage in an intimate setting, the audience will be taken to another world,” says Executive Director Craig Badinger. “This concert challenges one’s perception of what percussion music can be, pushing it beyond just timpani, drums, and the triangle. This is exciting for us to present.”
Alongside Dean Anderson will be Punta Gorda Symphony percussionists Scott Crawford, Isaac Fernández Hernández, and Tihda Vongkoth. The group has crafted a program primarily by living composers including Alice Gomez, Ivan Trevino, Yaz Lancaster, and Andy Akiho. George Walker, whose works have been performed by every major orchestra in America, will also be featured along with the “King of Ragtime” Scott Joplin. The full program can be viewed at www.PGSymphony.org/Performances.
The live performance will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 28 in the Florida SouthWestern State College Charlotte Campus Rush Auditorium (Building O), 6300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda.
Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for students. For more information and tickets, visit www.PGSymphony.org, or call the office at 941-205-5996.
