Punta Gorda Symphony

The Punta Gorda Symphony presents an exciting selection of holiday music at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 18 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center.

 Photo by Steve Lineberry

The Punta Gorda Symphony presents exciting concerts in December — a jazz afternoon and a matinee and evening performances of classical holiday favorites.

Patricia Dean & Friends opens the Punta Gorda Symphony’s "Jazz on the Lawn" series at 4 p.m. Dec. 3 at Florida SouthWestern College. The group includes pianist Roy Gerson, who appeared in the film "The Cotton Club," the accomplished bassist and educator Mark Neuenschwander and guitarist Dave Trefethen. Patricia Dean & Friends will perform songs from the "Great American Songbook," as well as Brazilian Bossa Nova. Chairs are provided, and wine and beer will be available for purchase,. Bring a picnic for an enjoyable afternoon of jazz favorites. Season subscription to our Jazz on the Lawn series will be available for purchase through December 3, 2022, at https://www.pgsymphony.org.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments