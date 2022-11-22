The Punta Gorda Symphony presents exciting concerts in December — a jazz afternoon and a matinee and evening performances of classical holiday favorites.
Patricia Dean & Friends opens the Punta Gorda Symphony’s "Jazz on the Lawn" series at 4 p.m. Dec. 3 at Florida SouthWestern College. The group includes pianist Roy Gerson, who appeared in the film "The Cotton Club," the accomplished bassist and educator Mark Neuenschwander and guitarist Dave Trefethen. Patricia Dean & Friends will perform songs from the "Great American Songbook," as well as Brazilian Bossa Nova. Chairs are provided, and wine and beer will be available for purchase,. Bring a picnic for an enjoyable afternoon of jazz favorites. Season subscription to our Jazz on the Lawn series will be available for purchase through December 3, 2022, at https://www.pgsymphony.org.
The Symphony presents "A Classical Holiday" concert at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, with a holiday toy drive for the children of Valerie’s House, a grief support center for families who have lost a loved one. Patrons will donate an unwrapped toy, and the Symphony takes care of the rest to ensure the toys are delivered to the children in time for the holidays.
The concert includes an exciting selection of holiday music: Tchaikovsky’s "Nutcracker Suite," Rimsky-Korsakov’s "The Snow Maiden: Dance of the Tumblers," two pieces by Bach, Hely-Hutchinson’s"Carol Symphony" and Anderson’s "Sleigh Ride." The inspired conducting of Maestro Raffaele Livio Ponti ensures a memorable evening for all.
