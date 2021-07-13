Punta Gorda Symphony returns to the stage at Florida SouthWestern State College Charlotte Campus this August with a set of new indoor chamber music concerts. The organization’s 2020-21 outdoor chamber series proved so popular they added performances at the last minute to accommodate demand.
“We find that our year-round audiences are still clamoring for quality in-person performances during the summer,” explains Executive Director Craig Badinger. “We’re proud to be expanding our programming now to keep everyone excited in the off-season.”
On Aug. 7, the first in the series will feature a Punta Gorda Symphony String Quartet with violinists David Qi and Cindi Qi, violist Rafael Ramírez and cellist Shea Kole.
Works on the program by classical music masters will combine to illustrate the endless and delightful diversity of chamber music.
The second concert of the series on Aug. 28 will highlight Punta Gorda Symphony Percussion Ensemble — a section that rarely gets to take center stage during orchestral performances. Percussionists Dean Anderson, Scott Crawford, Isaac Fernandez Hernandez, and Tihda Vongkoth will come front and center to showcase the most riveting array of instruments and music seldom heard in live concert settings.
