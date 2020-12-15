Punta Gorda Symhony’s “Holiday Pops Outdoors” will showcase Maestro Ponti’s unique programming with a mix of both seasonal favorites and fun new orchestrations fit for reduced-size orchestra at Florida SouthWestern State College, Charlotte campus, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 19.
Expect holiday favorites from hit movies like “Frozen” and “Polar Express” as well as classics like “Carol of the Bells” and “First Noel.”
Concerts will be socially distanced, outdoors and limited to 250 attendees.
Additional Information
Performances will last approximately one hour with no intermission.
Picnic items allowed. Alcohol not permitted. Please take all trash with you.
FSW State College will provide restroom facilities.
All musicians will be subject to temperature checks each day prior to rehearsals and performances.
Punta Gorda Symphony reserves the right to cancel or reschedule due to concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic: in such an event, ticket purchases will remain on-account.
In the event of rain, concerts will take place on the following day.
Advanced ticketing required. Limited tickets available. For tickets or additional information, call 941-205-5996 or www.pgsymphony.org.
