Punta Gorda Symphony presents perfect balance of modern and classics

Conductor Raffaele Livio Ponti will lead the Punta Gorda Symphony in a dynamic program on March 6 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda.
Highlighted selections on the program include Paul McCartney's "Spiral" and Igor Stravinsky's masterful score for "The Firebird." Other appearances on the program celebrate the works of lauded American composers, including George Walker's "Lyric for Strings," Samuel Jones' "Elegy" and Howard Hanson's "Pan and the Priest."
The program features an evening of masterpieces that promise a lasting impression to all who attend. "These works exhibit the depth of expression that can be found in orchestral music," says Maestro Raffaele Livio Ponti, "offering the audience an experience that is both grand and intimate at the same time."
Likely to raise eyebrows is McCartney's piece "Spiral." Although McCartney is famous for his recordings with legendary rock band The Beatles, he also composed and recorded various orchestral pieces, including "Liverpool Oratorio" and "Working Classical" with the London Symphony Orchestra. "Spiral" is a short work conceived initially for the piano, inspired by McCartney's talents as a painter and his love of rural England.
Audiences can expect to hear gentle yet lush, impressionistic moods intertwined with hints of Celtic landscapes.
Stravinsky's iconic symphonic work "The Firebird" will end the concert on a high note. Written more than a century ago, this revolutionary work has become one of the most influential ballets in the history of western music, and the music is celebrated and performed regularly by top international orchestras.
