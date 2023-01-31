Punta Gorda Symphony presents Tchaikovsky’s 'Symphony No. 1'

The concert concludes with one of Tchaikovsky’s "Symphony No. 1," also known as “Winter Daydreams.” This piece is characterized by charming melodies and vivid orchestration and concludes with exhilarating orchestral fireworks.

 Photo courtesy of the Punta Gorda Symphony

The Punta Gorda Symphony features Tchaikovsky’s "Symphony No. 1" on Feb. 5 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center. Renowned pieces by Richard Wagner, Anton Dvořák and Manuel de Falla will round out Maestro Raffaele Livio Ponti’s program.

The evening begins with Wagner’s "Die Meistersinger, Act 1 Prelude," which was an immediate success when first performed in 1868. Characterized by great pomp and splendor, the "Prelude" is notable for its complex textures, rich harmonies and orchestration.


