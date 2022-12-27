Punta Gorda Symphony ushers in the New Year with ‘Schubert and Shostakovich’

The evening begins with Schubert’s “Unfinished Symphony No. 8 in B minor,” followed by Shostakovich’s “Symphony No. 5.”

 Photo courtesy of the Punta Gorda Symphony/Jim Austin

BEHIND THE NOTES

5 p.m. Jan. 6 at the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Maestro Raffaele Livio Ponti shares his insights and experiences with the music on the upcoming concert program. Attendees will gain a fresh appreciation for familiar works on the program and discover new parts to listen for in the concert.  

The Punta Gorda Symphony ushers in the New Year on Jan. 8 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center with symphonies by Schubert and Shostakovich.

Franz Schubert’s “Unfinished” symphony is considered one of his masterpieces, and Dmitri Shostakovich’s “Symphony No. 5” is often ranked No. 1 of his 15 symphonies. Maestro Raffaele Livio Ponti and the Punta Gorda Symphony Orchestra will bring out the best in both pieces.


