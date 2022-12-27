Punta Gorda Symphony ushers in the New Year with ‘Schubert and Shostakovich’

5 p.m. Jan. 6 at the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Maestro Raffaele Livio Ponti shares his insights and experiences with the music on the upcoming concert program. Attendees will gain a fresh appreciation for familiar works on the program and discover new parts to listen for in the concert.
The Punta Gorda Symphony ushers in the New Year on Jan. 8 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center with symphonies by Schubert and Shostakovich.
Franz Schubert’s “Unfinished” symphony is considered one of his masterpieces, and Dmitri Shostakovich’s “Symphony No. 5” is often ranked No. 1 of his 15 symphonies. Maestro Raffaele Livio Ponti and the Punta Gorda Symphony Orchestra will bring out the best in both pieces.
The evening begins with Schubert’s “Unfinished Symphony No. 8 in B minor,” which has only two completed movements. Schubert was described by Franz Liszt as “the most poetic of composers” and this symphony is a treasure of glorious melodies and harmonic surprises. Strikingly fresh and dramatic, the symphony is full of life and warmth, with a hint of darkness to bring complexity to the whole.
The second and final piece of the program, Shostakovich’s “Symphony No. 5,” at first blush appears to be a contradiction. Although written at the height of the Stalinist purges of 1937, when millions of Soviet citizens were forcibly relocated, exiled or killed, the symphony displays lyricism and a heroic tone. However, many can hear a subtext of despair in the early movements, building to a conclusion indicating triumph over hopelessness. Moving from dark to light, “Symphony No. 5” is complex, exciting and ultimately cathartic.
