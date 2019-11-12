Mindi Abair, nationally cited saxophonist, song writer and vocalist will star for the second year here in Mindi Abair’s Punta Gorda Wine + Music Festival Nov. 15-17 on the Great Lawn at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center.
Mindi Abair and The Boneshakers will headline in addition to other performers, including Larkin Poe, Shawn Brown and the Reverend Shawn Amos in three days of blues rock and wine tasting, with additional performances on Friday evening at La Fiorentina Steakhouse Italiana, and Sunday morning at the Tiki Tent behind the Four Points by Sheraton.
The Festival is sponsored by the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber President John Wright said the city is proudly welcoming Abair back to her “second home,” after her initial dazzling performance at last year’s festival.
Abair, in an interview from California, said Punta Gorda truly has become her home base. “For so many years, I’ve made my way down to Punta Gorda (from her native St. Petersburg)” she said. “It’s beautiful. I love the vibe. It really became a home base for me. That’s why I decided to start my own festival down there. It’s perfect. It’s a great excuse for me to spend more time in Punta Gorda.
“Saturday’s concert is going to be an amazing day. You know how beautiful Punta Gorda is, right on the waterfront. We have incredible talent. It’s going to be spectacular.”
She said the audience in Punta Gorda, is equally awesome. “There’s nothing like being in front of a hometown crowd. It’s so much like having a whole family in front of you. I just walk away with so many friends. Everyone who comes to the show remarks what a beautiful atmosphere it is, and how friendly it is, and how they walk away with so much love from being there. It’s just a great feel good place.”
As for Punta Gorda itself, where she has owned two homes, Abair said, “I’ve watched Punta Gorda kind of grow up after (Hurricane) Charley. It’s really just taken such leaps and bounds, done so much, putting the infrastructure back, and making it beautiful. It’s just fun to see it come back even better and stronger.”
With the experience of the Abair festival last year, Wright said, the event has added more bars, and a much wider variety of food items. It will feature, once again, wine expert Eric Guerra’s Wine Grotto.
Friday evening’s dinner and wine pairing at La Fiorentina, hosted by Abair and Guerra, her husband, is sold out, as are VIP tickets.
Gates will open at noon Saturday’s at the Event Center for VIP guests to meet the artists between noon and 1 p.m. Gates for attendees with general admission tickets will open at 12:30 p.m.
Wright said that general admission tickets will be sold at the gate Saturday, “if we have any left.” He “strongly advises” that tickets be purchased ahead of time by calling the chamber at 941-639-3720. Last year’s show was sold out.
The lineup Saturday will begin with Shawn Brown at approximately 1:15 p.m., followed by Larkin Poe at 2:45 p.m., and Mindi and the Boneshakers at 4:15 p.m.
Rebecca and Megan Lovell, of Larkin Poe, are singer/song writer sisters, creating their brand of “roots rock ‘n’ roll,” flavored by their southern heritage. They are descendants of artist and author Edgar Allan Poe.
Guests are advised to bring lawn chairs. They will be allowed in and out privileges, with wristbands. Security will check all guests at entrance.
Sunday morning’s event — a $50 Blues and Bubbles Brunch at the Tiki Tent at 11 a.m. — will feature the Reverend Shawn Amos and his band, and Abair.
Amos, “the Rev.” as he’s known, “will preach his joyful blues” — “a distinctive blend of black roots music, R&B and rock ‘n’ roll.” Attendees will enjoy brunch, including a complimentary Bloody Mary or mimosa. Reservations ($50) must be made by calling the chamber by 5 p.m. Nov. 15 at 941-639-3720.
