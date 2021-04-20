Get your boots and hats ready for the 6th Annual Punta Gorda Downtown Hoedown Concert for the Troops coming to downtown Punta Gorda on April 24. The Downtown Hoedown features country music, food and plenty of vendors on hand for those who want to do a little shopping between shows.
Exile 9 p.m.-10:30 p.m.
For 2021, the Punta Gorda Downtown Hoedown welcomes country/rock group Exile. Exile have established themselves as a country rock super group with over 10 No. 1 country hits, 15 Top 10 singles, and 3 gold albums. Known for their southern country rock sound Exile tore off an astounding streak of chart-topping country hits. 1984 brought “Woke Up in Love,” “I Don’t Wanna Be a Memory” and “Give Me One More Chance.” 1985 duplicated that success with “Crazy for Your Love,” “Hang on to Your Heart” and “She’s a Miracle.” 1986 included “I Could Get Used to You” and “It’ll Be Me.” In 1987 “She’s Too Good to Be True was released.” In 1988 the band released “I Can’t Get Close Enough” and their biggest selling hit “I Want to Kiss You All Over.”
JACK MICHAEL BAND 8:15 p.m.-9 p.m.
Jack Michael grew up in Punta Gorda and is currently pursuing a singing and songwriting career. Several of his original songs such as “American Beauty,” “Our Town” and “3 AM” have received critical acclaim in Nashville and are quickly becoming regional favorites. His high-energy show gets people on their feet.
JAKE HOOT 6:45 p.m.-8:15 p.m.
Jake Hoot, winner of the hit TV show “The Voice,” was a fan favorite from the start working with coach Kelly Clarkson on the show. Shattering records left and right, Hoot’s chart topping abilities have landed him a record 6 songs in the Top 10 on the I-Tunes country Singles Chart as well as a No. 1 song on the overall iTunes singles chart. He has just released a duet and video with Kelly Clarkson that is burning up the charts.
The Hoedown is pleased to add two new up and coming Nashville touring artists to this year’s show.
CREEK TRAIL CONSPIRACY 6 p.m.-6:45 p.m.
This band, comprised of all local Southwest Florida musicians, creates a tight sound only found with seasoned artists. Their vocal harmonies and musical ability brings crowds to their feet with a long list of new music and country classics.
RED CLAY STRAYS 4:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
The Red Clay Strays are out of Mobile, Ala., and are true, hell-bent, road worriers. RCS is a young band that creates music like you’ve never heard before. Take the last 100 years of great American music, wrap it all into a five piece band and you’ve got the Red Cat Strays. The lead singer looks like a young Johnny Cash, moves like Elvis and has the voice of Waylon Jennings, Travis Tritt and Joe Cocker all tied into one. The band behind the man is a graceful mix of Marshall Tucker Band, The Allman Brothers and Lynyrd Skynyrd.
SWEET TEA TRIO 2:15 p.m.-3:45 p.m.
Sweet Tea Trio is winning the hearts and catching the eye of fans across the country. Their sound is unique, unlike what you hear on country radio today. They are all singer/songwriters with a southern charm that is contagious and as authentic as their voices.
MELISSA LEE 1:30 pm.-2:15 p.m.
Melissa Lee is a country music superstar on the rise. Her music is contemporary country that is highly influenced by pop and classic rock. Lee’s voice can be compared to Miranda Lambert and Natalie Maines. Her breathy tones and softness of her voice give her a unique sound. Lee’s songwriting is clever, witty and thoughtful beyond her years.
JASON BROWNIE 12:45 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
Jason Brownie is a local artist and songwriter whose stage personality and great vocal talent have made him a popular solo act throughout Southwest Florida.
TICKETS
General admission tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the gate. Gates open at noon.
General admission attendees are encouraged to bring their own chair.
New this year is a reserved table section, Tickets in this section are for tables for two for $100 or tables for four for $200 which include gate admission. Limited to online sales only.
The VIP area is available for those who want the ultimate Hoedown experience. VIP tickets include access to a private VIP area with a barbecue menu, complimentary beer, wine, and soft drinks, an exclusive moonshine tasting from Ole Smoky Moonshine, VIP Cash Bar, VIP stage front seating, and exclusive restrooms. New this year is a 6000 square foot covered pavilion which will includes first come table seating, a country bar and dance floor as well as video monitors capturing all of the excitement on the stage VIP tickets are $100 per person.
No pets or coolers.
Punta Gorda’s Downtown Hoedown is proud to support Holiday 4 Heroes. The mission of Holiday 4 Heroes is to provide care packages for our deployed U.S. service members from Southwest Florida with the revenue generated through professional concert promotions and public financial generosity. For more information,visit www.holiday4heroes.com. $5 from every ticket sale will be donated directly to military and veterans organizations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.