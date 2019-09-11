By Michelle Harm
Venice MainStreet
Put on your best German lederhosen and get ready to sample beers and shop during Oktoberfest from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. Ticket holders will be able to enjoy a fall-themed beer tasting at each of the participating locations in Downtown Venice as live, traditional German music fills the air. Attendees will receive a small sampling stein on a lanyard and get to sample a variety of brews in 3-ounce tastings, as they follow a map of beer-tasting locations.
“We are excited, for the second year, to bring in a great selection of new and innovative craft and seasonal beers to Downtown Venice. Pair that with the sounds of traditional, live German music being heard on the street corners, and I believe guests will be treated to a one-of-a-kind experience,” said Nick Sperry, Events and Partnership Coordinator for Venice MainStreet, Inc., the organizer of this annual event.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance online at www.visitvenicefl.org, at the Venice MainStreet office at 101 W. Venice Ave., Suite 23, or purchased the day of the event at 5 p.m. at the kiosk in Centennial Park. Attendees will be able to pick up their stein, lanyard and map at the kiosk at 5 p.m. when the event begins. Proceeds from ticket sales go to support Venice MainStreet’s mission to enhance the quality of life in our community by preserving, protecting and promoting Historic Downtown Venice.
For more information, visit www.visitvenicefl.org or contact Venice MainStreet at 941-484-6722, info@venice mainstreet.com.
