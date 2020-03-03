VENICE — Millions of stitches later, members of the Venice Area Quilters Guild have completed another collection of quilted items for their show, “Quilting by the Gulf, a Festival of Quilts” on March 6-7 at the Venice Community Center.
Quilts may have begun as a way for early settlers in America to use left-over bits of fabric to fashion quilts to keep warm in the cold winters in the New World.
One of the longest-lived businesses on West Venice Avenue is a quilt shop — Deborah’s Quilt Basket, 537 W. Venice Ave., which opened in March 1984.
Owner Deborah Iverson will be there and appraise quilts at the show.
The total output of the show includes items made for display, mini quilts that are donated to benefit the local food pantry and boutique items, said Jean Campbell.
Campbell and Val Wurster have been shepherding this show for close to two years.
“We think this is a new and improved version of a popular show that is making its 18th biennial appearance,” Campbell said. “We changed out some of the traditional ways things have been done and decided to add new ideas and approaches.”
“Some of the traditional audience favorites are returning, of course,” Wurster said. ”But new categories and awards are being added.”
Nearly 200 quilts will be displayed, Beth Cristoffel said.
“A nationally certified quilting judge, Molly Waddell, will be in town the week preceding the show’s opening to judge quilts in six categories for workmanship, design and appearance,” she said.
“One of the most fun aspects of VAQG’s show is the Viewer’s Choice Ribbons,” Campbell said. “Visitors are encouraged to walk, view and read the judge’s comments, before voting for their favorites.”
“Centennial Garden,” a large one-of-a-kind quilt, will be awarded to a raffle winner at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Made by guild members, that quilt has been on tour for a about a year at community events. Proceeds from those ticket sales help support the guild’s community service projects
Guild members have donated a record number of mini quilts that will be offered in a silent auction over the two-day period. Proceeds from the sale of these quilts will benefit the South County Food Pantry.
There will be many vendors at the show with fabrics and other items used by quilters, other stitchers and some crafters.
