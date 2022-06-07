“Ding” Darling’s Project Refuge: A Couture Fashion Show Using Trash debuted in 2019 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife and raise awareness for recycling. It spawned an encore 2022 fashion show to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the “Ding” Darling Wildlife Society-Friends of the Refuge, which hosted both events. Now, two separate exhibitions showcasing the “best of the best” of the two runway shows will open to the general public.
The new Tribby Arts Center at Shell Point Retirement Community, 17281 On Par Blvd., Fort Myers, will open its “Castoffs to Couture: Selections from Project Refuge of the ‘Ding’ Darling Wildlife Society” to the public May 7-June 25. The arts center will present 14 stunning fashions, each one fabricated with a minimum of 75% reclaimed or recycled, non-perishable materials, such as used bags, soda-pop tabs, packing foam, paint chips, old towels and face masks.
"Castoffs to Couture" provides an opportunity to marvel at the innovative Project Refuge creations. Shell Point Resident Curator Marge Lee calls Castoffs to Couture a “must see” exhibition that will surprise and amaze but also educate.
“This exhibition is quirky and fun,” says Lee, “but the underlying message it conveys — that it is critical to reuse and recycle to save the environment — is serious.”
“We are delighted to partner with Tribby Arts Center in presenting this exhibition to share this amazingly creative wearable art and its important underlying message,” say Birgie Miller, DDWS executive director.
Highlights of the creative works to be on display include “Spoonful of Lovin’,” a dress made with hundreds of plastic spoons collected from the trash at a frozen yogurt restaurant; and Shady Lady, made entirely from discarded cellular blinds. Sara Basehart of Taos, N.M., made both ensembles.
Other bests include “Rosie,” a dress that resembles a roseate spoonbill, made from packing materials by Kym Mason of Sanibel; and “It’s in the Bag,” a showstopper fashion created by Constance Walker of Naples, using plastic shopping bags from Target.
Junior division creations will also be on display upstairs at Tribby, where the exhibition "REIMAGINED by Shell Point Artists" runs concurrently. The latter displays items of apparel or accessories that Shell Point residents — many retired or still-working professional artists – have transformed from discarded or found items.
Following its exhibition at Shell Point, the “Best of the Best of Project Refuge” comes home for display at the “Ding” Darling Visitor & Education Center July 5-Aug. 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.