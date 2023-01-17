'Rainforest Masks of Costa Rica' exhibit features traditional art from the Boruca tribe

This year’s exhibition will celebrate and explore common motifs in the work of the Borucan artists. The hundreds of masks to be displayed abound with plants and animals, often intertwined in complex compositions that heighten the dimensionality of the works.

 Photo by Lucuma Designs

Featuring the traditional art of the Indigenous Boruca tribe of the Costa Rican rainforest, the "Rainforest Masks of Costa Rica" art exhibition includes more than 400 colorful masks and other hand-crafted pieces on display through Jan. 22 inside the Museum of Botany & the Arts and available for purchase by visitors. 

The annual "Rainforest Masks" show is a collaboration between Marie Selby Botanical Gardens and Lucuma Designs, a Sarasota-based wholesale fair-trade partner that represents artists and artist cooperatives in Costa Rica and Peru. 


