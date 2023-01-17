'Rainforest Masks of Costa Rica' exhibit features traditional art from the Boruca tribe

This year’s exhibition will celebrate and explore common motifs in the work of the Borucan artists. The hundreds of masks to be displayed abound with plants and animals, often intertwined in complex compositions that heighten the dimensionality of the works.
Featuring the traditional art of the Indigenous Boruca tribe of the Costa Rican rainforest, the "Rainforest Masks of Costa Rica" art exhibition includes more than 400 colorful masks and other hand-crafted pieces on display through Jan. 22 inside the Museum of Botany & the Arts and available for purchase by visitors.
The annual "Rainforest Masks" show is a collaboration between Marie Selby Botanical Gardens and Lucuma Designs, a Sarasota-based wholesale fair-trade partner that represents artists and artist cooperatives in Costa Rica and Peru.
The cultural practice of mask-making honors the heritage of the Borucan people and reflects the strong connection they maintain with the natural environment in their remote, mountainous area of southwestern Costa Rica. Borucan tradition holds that the tribe’s ancestors fended off Spanish conquistadors in the 1500s by wearing traditional warrior masks decorated to represent animal and nature spirits, which scared away the invaders, enabling the tribe to keep its village and identity intact. Today, many of the villagers continue the tradition of making hand-carved and painted masks and other crafts, with a growing focus on environmental sustainability in their work.
This year’s exhibition will celebrate and explore common motifs in the work of the Borucan artists. The hundreds of masks to be displayed abound with plants and animals, often intertwined in complex compositions that heighten the dimensionality of the works. Common motifs include orchids, butterflies, hummingbirds, frogs, sloths, jaguars and warriors.
