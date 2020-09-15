Raise a glass for Bier Fest

By Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
At this year’s event, the third year of Bier Fest at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, guests can sip and savor seasonal brew offerings and new recipes featuring fall flavors at one of Florida’s most spacious outdoor theme parks.
In addition to enhancing the park’s already strict health and safety measures, capacity will be significantly limited to create even more open space for guests to enjoy Bier Fest every Saturday and Sunday through Nov. 15.
From local craft brews and a curated selection of wines and specialty cocktails, to interesting international delights and unique snacks and meals, guests can explore 16 Bier Fest cabins spread out across the park’s open-air festival area featuring modified food and beverage serving procedures and contact-free transaction options.
Guests can pair their favorite brew samples with delicious new beer-inspired dishes such as Sam Adams OctoberFest braised short ribs and New England IPA drunken shrimp tacos and Yuengling Black & Tan chocolate cupcakes. Hearty fare is also offered at the Busch Bier Garten inside of the Garden Gate Cafe, including new dishes like Mojo roasted heritage pork pub chip nachos and loaded mac and cheese with creamy Budweiser cheese sauce topped with “boujee bacon” and onion strings.
Park guests can enjoy fall fun from day to night, as Bier Fest favorites will also be available during the park’s separately ticketed night-time event, Howl-O-Scream, starting Sept. 25.
Along with iconic thrill-rides and up-close animal experiences, special events throughout the year with limited capacity make each visit an amazing experience at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.
Visit BuschGardensTampa.com to learn more about upcoming seasonal events like Howl-O-Scream, Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends and Christmas Town.
