The Punta Gorda Block Party has signed its lead act and is finishing up the entertainment schedule for the April 25 street festival. Like last year, the Block Party will be located on downtown streets and is free for all who enjoy great music on three stages, food, drink, dancing in the streets and numerous children’s activities. The Block Party only asks that you donate generously at the entry gates so the area’s award-winning street festival can return next year.
This year’s lead act will give you a true case of Saturday night fever, so wear your dancing shoes while you listen to the Bee Gees Now on the main stage on Retta Esplanade. Bee Gees Now, America’s premier tribute band for the legendary Gibbs brothers group, puts on an entertaining show that will have you out of your seat in no time.
Close your eyes, and let the Bee Gees Now take you back to the ’70s with ballads like “How Deep Is Your Love,” “To Love Somebody” and “How Can You Mend a Broken Heart” or disco tracks like “Stayin’ Alive,” “Jive Talkin’” and “You Should Be Dancing.” Their concerts are dynamic and interactive and will leave you with memories of the ’70s you won’t forget.
Bee Gees Now is scheduled to play from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will, as always befronted and followed by two of the most popular local bands, American Made and The BoogieMen. The most popular doo wop group in Florida, The Goldtones, will play two sets on the West Marion Stage, and five other local groups will fill out the schedule.
Entertainment director Donna Gossett said of the lineup, “We’re going to have just about every genre of music — reggae, country, blues rock and southern rock, oldies and doo wop, soul and local favorites.”
The Block Party offers more than just live music. An entire block of Sullivan Street is dedicated to young children, offering a variety of games and activities plus educational opportunities from the police and fire departments. At the old City Market place property, children of all ages can enjoy a number of entertaining inflatables and a climbing wall while their parents watch from a nearby family tent.
No event has a better group of vendors than the Block Party, long known for the variety of its food and drink offerings. Affordably priced Budweiser beer, wine and Coca Cola products will also be available.
Although the Block Party is free, please do not walk through the entry gates without dropping a generous amount of money into the donation buckets. The Block Party is only possible as a result of your generosity, and all proceeds go to area nonprofits. Also, please patronize the sponsors who make the Block Party possible. Go to www.puntagordablockparty.info for more detailed information, and follow our Facebook page for updates.
Arrive early and stake out a free spot of pavement on Taylor Street.
VIP SEATING
Pay a little for close-in elevated seating just to the left of the main stage; or a little more and purchase a Main Stage Club ticket where you will get an upfront seat at the Main Stage, a meal and drinks in the VIP tent. Sponsors also have access to the VIP tent with food and drink among other benefits.
Old Timers Luncheon
Don’t forget the Old Timers Luncheon at Hurricane Charley’s on Block Party day. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by calling Gussie Baker at 941-639-3214 or Patty Ross at 941-625-5027.
