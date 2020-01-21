The Englewood United Methodist Church Music Ministry Concert Series joins with the Missions Committee to present Re-Creation USA on their “Color Me America” tour that delights all ages with professionally-delivered favorite patriotic songs, colorful flashing costumes, state-of-the-art sound and staging equipment, and intricate choreography on Jan. 29.
Founded in 1976, Re-Creation USA is a group of 11 young volunteer singers and dancers that presents over 300 shows annually. This concert is one of half of their shows performed at various venues in order to fund the group’s mission to entertain in Veterans Homes and Hospitals throughout the U.S. To further lift spirits while there, the dedicated young adults also give individual attention to the Veterans. See www.Re-Creation.org for more about them.
According to Director of Music Ministries Fonda Davies, “The net proceeds from this concert benefit missions, here and abroad. Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy a thoroughly entertaining evening of true giving.”
To arrange free nursery care for ages 3 and under only, call the office at 941-474-5588, ext. 257, by Jan. 22.
