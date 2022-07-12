Reba McEntire announces fall arena tour

Reba McEntire has announced a fall arena tour "Reba: Live In Concert", coming to Tampa’s Amalie Arena Nov. 11.
With 35 No. 1 hits under her belt, the award-winning entertainer will deliver hit after hit during her live show.
Presented by Live Nation, the 17-city tour will feature special guest Terri Clark across all shows.
“I can’t wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall,” said McEntire. “We had so much fun in the spring and I’m ready to get back out there with my buddy Terri Clark.”
McEntire’s special CD and DVD pairing, "My Chains Are Gone," which features McEntire performing some of the most beloved hymns of all time is available now.
She recently announced "Reba McEntire’s "The Hammer," a Lifetime movie starring and executive produced by the superstar. She is also set to join the ABC series “Big Sky” as a regular for its forthcoming third season.
Reba McEntire
Multi-media entertainment mogul McEntire has become a household name through a successful career that spans across music, television, film, theater and retail. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Hollywood Bowl member has won 16 ACM Awards, 15 American Music Awards, 9 People’s Choice Awards, six CMA Awards, three Grammy Awards, a GMA Dove Award and was a 2018 Kennedy Center Honors recipient, in addition to multiple philanthropic and leadership honors. McEntire has celebrated unprecedented success including 35 career No.1 singles and selling over 56 million albums worldwide. McEntire recently earned her 60th Top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, extending her record for the most Top 10 hits among female artists. McEntire’s Top 10 success spans across five straight decades and lands her alongside only George Jones, Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton in the achievement.
The Oklahoma native and Golden Globe nominated actress has 11 movie credits to her name, a lead role on Broadway in Irving Berlin’s "Annie Get Your Gun" and starred in the six-season television sitcom "Reba."She was named the first female and musician to portray KFC’s iconic founder Colonel Harland Sanders in their celebrity colonel campaign.
Terri Clark
Hailing from Alberta, Canada, Clark got her start by playing for tips at Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge, a legendary honky-tonk bar across the alley from Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium. The three-time Juno Award winner holds the honor of being the only Canadian female member of the legendary Grand Ole Opry. Clark has received 19 CCMA Awards and in 2018 was inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame. In 2016, Clark took to the airwaves in a whole new way with "Country Gold with Terri Clark." The internationally syndicated radio show can be heard on over 170 stations across the USA and Canada. With over five million albums sold, hit singles such as “Better Things To Do,” “Poor Poor Pitiful Me,” “Girls Lie Too,” “Northern Girl” and “I Just Wanna Be Mad,” a slew of awards and sold out audiences on both sides of the border, Clark has solidified her place in the history.
