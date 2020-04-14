The J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge has canceled its scheduled Earth Day at Refuge on April 22, according to coronavirus pandemic guidelines, and has switched gears to a 50th anniversary online Earth Day Challenge.
Tune into the refuge’s official Facebook page for live and static challenges throughout the day at www.facebook.com/dingdarlingrefuge. They will kick off with a video of supervisory refuge ranger Toni Westland talking about the importance of Earth Day and the refuge’s challenges for the day. Throughout the day, challenges will be revealed on Facebook that may include animal origami, no power hour, finding nature in your backyard, picking up trash in your neighborhood, and quizzes about recycling and going green.
Most of the videos and other challenges will be linked to the #DingatHome web page, dingdarlingsociety.org/articles/ding-at-home to access that day and in days to come. Viewers who accept the challenges can post pictures of themselves, their families, and others meeting the challenge for a chance to win 50 prizes — in honor of 50 years of Earth Day.
Stay tuned to the #DingatHome page in the days leading up to Earth Day for more information on scheduled Facebook postings and how you can participate.
“We celebrate Earth Day every year at the refuge because it’s such a perfect teaching opportunity to raise awareness about recycling and how waste is trashing our planet,” said Westland. “We certainly could not let this big anniversary go un-celebrated. Please join us for a day of fun and learning that will bring a
bright ray of nature into our new-normal staying home routines.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.