By Edison & Ford Winter Estates
Edison and Ford Winter Estates will participate in the North American Butterfly Association’s 45th annual butterfly count from 10 am. to noon July 24. Results of the count help researchers monitor butterfly population trends throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico, as well as the effects of weather and habitat loss.
Each year, butterflies are observed and counted at approximately 450 count sites. The counts are tallied and compiled into annual count reports, which are available through NABA and include information about species population size and geographical distribution. Each count site is required to cover a 15-mile diameter circle within one day. The EFWE count includes Lakes Regional Park and Rotary Park to ensure coverage of 15 miles. Butterfly spotters may participate at any of the three locations.
Last year, participants counted a total of 383 butterflies, and 24 different species were observed. That number was down from the 2018 count, with 531 butterflies. Monarch, Gulf Fritillary and White Peacock butterflies have been seen most frequently. One team last year saw 78 White Peacocks! Some of the other butterflies with significant numbers include the Barred Yellow, Ceraunus Blue, Dainty Sulphur, and Polydamas Swallowtail.
The count offers butterfly enthusiasts a chance to observe many different species, practice their identification skills, and help scientists monitor butterfly populations. It’s also an opportunity to meet other like-minded individuals and share information. Many participants have butterfly gardens in their own yards. For anyone wishing to create a butterfly garden, a NABA-certified butterfly demonstration planting is viewable in the Garden Shoppe and both nectar and host plants are available for purchase.
Experience is helpful, but not required, as groups will include both beginners and seasoned butterfly enthusiasts. Those with less experience can help record data or take photos.
Butterfly spotters should be prepared to walk outside for at least two hours in hot, humid weather. All participants should wear a hat and sunscreen, and bring drinking water.
The total number of participants will be capped at 50, to allow for social distancing. For everyone’s safety, employees will be wearing masks and all participants will be encouraged to wear masks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.