Rejoice in the holiday spirit with 'Holiday Time'

Rejoice in the holiday spirit as the Venice Musicale Encore Chorus performs “Holiday Time,” a concert of songs to celebrate that special time of year, on Dec. 12 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.
Conductor Caryn Johnson, a new member of Venice Musicale this season, and Assistant Conductor Betsy Bullis will direct the chorus in a variety of seasonal favorites selected by Artistic Director Jan Antholz who will provide piano accompaniment.
Johnson has been singing since age 4. She performed vocal solos in grade school, high school and college. She has a bachelor of arts in theatre from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, and a master of arts in music ministry from Cincinnati Bible Seminary. Johnson sang for 17 years in the Cincinnati May Festival Chorus, under the direction of Robert Porco, performing major works such as The Creation, Verdi’s Requiem, and Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony.
Johnson and her husband Paul retired to Venice in 2015. She has sung with Choral Artists of Sarasota and Key Chorale and currently sings in the choir at Christ United Methodist Church in Venice. ith these talented musicians.
Betsy Bullis holds a bachelor of music education degree from the University of Evansville, Indiana, where she taught high school choir for five years. After moving back to her hometown of Indianapolis, she worked in the retail print music industry for 36 years while teaching voice and piano in her home. She spent her free time performing in local community theatres around Indianapolis and is enjoying the opportunity to sing with Encore and Venice Musicale monthly concerts.
Jan Antholz became artistic director of Encore Chorus in December 2018. Antholz received her master’s degree in music education from St. Thomas University, taught music in the Minneapolis Public Schools and at both Conc ordia and Augsburg University. She was Minnesota “Educator of the Year” in 1996. She is a composer and arranger as well as an excellent pianist.
The concert is free and open to the public. Donations are welcome to support the Venice Musicale scholarship program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.