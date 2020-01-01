Staff Report
“We’ve Only Just Begun: Carpenters Remembered” is a concert celebrating the music of one of the most successful recording acts of all time.
The production makes its Sarasota debut on Jan. 14 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.
Starring Michelle Berting Brett, who is accompanied by a seven-piece Nashville band, the show recreates the Carpenters’ original sound.
An intimate behind-the-scenes portrait of the pop music phenomenon that defined an era, songs include “Close to You,” “Yesterday Once More,” “Rainy Days & Mondays” and more.
From Washington State to New York City to sold out engagements in Las Vegas and Downey, California, the Carpenters’ hometown, “We’ve Only Just Begun: Carpenters Remembered” has been met with enthusiasm from Carpenters’ fans and reviewers alike.
