Renew your love with 'Say I Do Again' on Siesta or Nokomis Beaches

Sarasota County’s popular ‘Say I Do Again’ event returns Feb. 14 to two area beaches. Hosted by the county’s parks, recreation and natural resources department, this Valentine’s Day sunset ceremony has seen couples renew their wedding vows for over three decades.
Each year nearly 400 couples renew their commitment to that special person in their life. Couples wishing to participate in the vow renewal ceremony can register for either the Siesta or Nokomis Beach location and will receive a certificate and a flower.
“Sarasota County Beaches are special places in this community. Sharing a gorgeous sunset on one of America’s best beaches with the most special person in your life is the perfect way to spend Valentine’s Day,” said Jonathan Poyner, Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources program coordinator.
The non-denominational ceremonies will be officiated by Judge Riva at Siesta Beach, and Judge Ruhl at Nokomis Beach. Music and light refreshments will follow the vow renewal ceremony.
Registration will be available the day of the event for $25 per couple.
