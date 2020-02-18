Best-selling author Wally Lamb will headline the Duvall Family Studies Conference, “Hidden Heroes: Helping Helpers Get from Empty to Plenty,” at the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee on Feb. 29.
The annual conference showcases clinical work and research with an emphasis on self-care in stressful environments. Lamb will address attendees at 9 a.m. A separate catered reception and book signing with the author is scheduled after the conference in the courtyard outside the auditorium.
“In my two decades as a prison writing teacher, I experienced the joys and challenges of helping incarcerated women find their voices, explore their truths and become published writers,” said Lamb. “Why, then, in my 20th year of volunteering, did I burn out and resign my position? With conference attendees, I’ll explore the emotional highs and lows of volunteering at a maximum security prison.”
Lamb frequently lectures at colleges and universities nationwide. He is the author of six New York Times best-selling novels: I’ll Take You There, We Are Water, Wishin’ and Hopin’, The Hour I First Believed, I Know This Much is True and She’s Come Undone, and his work has twice been selected for Oprah’s Book Club.
The event marks the 10th anniversary of the Duvall Family Studies Conference, named for American author and teacher Evelyn Millis Duvall (1909-1998), whose work focused primarily on marriage, parenting and family life.
The conference unites academicians and practitioners to enable research-driven best practices within human services professions. It strives to promote the most effective and current research about families as well as practical day-to-day advice.
The conference provides four continuing education units to Florida Section 591 mental health professionals at no additional charge.
