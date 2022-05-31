The Venice Symphony will present 18 concerts over seven concert weekends at the Venice Performing Arts Center beginning Nov. 18 and concluding April 22.
Music Director Troy Quinn will lead the symphony’s outstanding professional orchestra and world-renowned soloists in a season of masterworks, contemporary favorites and major premieres. Several concerts will feature video and film clips and interactive experiences.
“This season, once again we will be presenting world-class programs right here in Venice,” said Quinn. “We open the season with Tchaikovsky’s monumental 'Symphony No. 4.' Our holiday program with Sarasota’s Key Chorale will feature favorites and classics and some new and exciting arrangements. In January, our exceptional orchestra will have the opportunity to play Mussorgsky’s majestic 'Pictures at an Exhibition' for the first time in Venice. Sandy Cameron, an incredible violinist and collaborator of Danny Elfman joins us for 'Cinematic Romance' which will include another work that the symphony has never performed before,' Symphonic Dances' from 'West Side Story.' At 'The Movie Maestro: A Tribute to John Williams,' you will hear his greatest hits and pieces that have never been performed before outside the studio. On St. Patrick’s Day, harpist and vocalist Orla Fallon, a member of the original Celtic Woman, joins our orchestra for 'A Celtic Celebration.' We close our season with Jim Walker, former principal flute of the Los Angeles Philharmonic and one of the greatest living flutists, performing Mozart’s 'Flute Concerto in G Minor' and other works, and another Symphony premiere Walton’s 'The Wise Virgins Suite.'”
The Venice Performing Arts Center is a state-of-the-art venue, seating nearly 1,100 with no obstructions, surround-sound acoustic boards and accessible seating on all levels, on the campus of Venice High School, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. Preconcert talks featuring Quinn and guest artists take place before every concert.
