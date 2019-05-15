ReptiDay is the one-day version of the events presented by Repticon, a recognized leader in hosting reptile and exotic animal expos throughout the United States. ReptiDay will feature everything that Repticon’s 2-day shows offer, all packed into a single day. This family-oriented, fun-filled event offers guests the opportunity to learn about animals not normally seen in local pet stores. Breeder-vendors are always willing to teach; and, throughout the event, there will be seminars on animal-related topics by experts in the field of herpetology.
Guests can also shop for a new family pet among the hundreds of reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, spiders, and small exotic animals. ReptiDay Port Charlotte is also the perfect place for them to get merchandise, cages, supplies and both live and frozen feeders, as well as to get expert advice about caring for their new household member. Many of our vendors allow live interactions with the pets during visits to their booth.
To add to the fun, free-entry raffles are held frequently throughout the event, offering guests the opportunity to win coveted prizes.
This event, held at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds, Expo Building, 2333 El Jobean Rd, Port Charlotte, offers great family entertainment which is suitable for all ages and for a very diverse range of enthusiasts.
The doors open to the general public at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. At the door, tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children 5-12, and children under 5 are admitted free. VIP early-entry tickets may be purchased online at https://repticon.com/portcharlotte.
