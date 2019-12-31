By Kathy McSteen
Resolve to laugh more this year. Get started with “Happy Birthday, 2020!” Jan. 3 at North Port’s Common Grounds Hall.
This latest comedy review from Florida Comedy Network invites everybody to lighten-up with stand-up.
“We’re putting a funny foot forward into (2020) with amazing talent,” says show organizer, Kathy McSteen. “John Carfi will be in North Port for the first time riding the sold-out success of his ‘Kick The Bucket List: The World According to AARP’ show. Sheena Regan, a Florida’s Funniest Female winner, has style and smarts that make her shine. We also have Visani’s Got Talent and McCurdy’s Open Mic Challenge winner Lynn Lane, and Tim Boyd, a father of five whose surprising day-job stays a secret until the show. He’ll be busting a few stereotypes for sure.”
Nonprofit Common Grounds is a BYOB venue with theater seating and 50/50 raffles. “You can leave with more money than you came with, “McSteen explains,” but everybody gets birthday cake and comedy as we celebrate the New Year.”
