Reunite with the artists and enjoy the new look of Sea Grape Gallery

The artists at Sea Grape Gallery are excited about the reopening of the gallery. Hurricane Ian left extensive damage to the building structure and the gallery’s interior causing Sea Grape to close its doors for five months. Many of the fixtures within the gallery were damaged, however all the artists are thankful that very little of their individual art was harmed.
At 10 a.m. March 9, the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce will be holding a ribbon cutting to celebrate.
Sea Grape Gallery is at 113 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-575-1718. The artwork of all Sea Grape Gallery artists can be viewed at www.seagrapegallery.com.
