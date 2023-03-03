Reunite with the artists and enjoy the new look of Sea Grape Gallery

The artists have been working very hard to get Sea Grape Gallery back open and are excited to announce the gallery's grand reopening on March 9-11. The public is invited to come and reunite with the artists and enjoy the new look of the gallery as many of the fixtures have been replaced and the gallery has a stunning new appearance.

The artists at Sea Grape Gallery are excited about the reopening of the gallery. Hurricane Ian left extensive damage to the building structure and the gallery’s interior causing Sea Grape to close its doors for five months. Many of the fixtures within the gallery were damaged, however all the artists are thankful that very little of their individual art was harmed.

The artists have been working very hard to get the gallery back open and are excited to announce the grand reopening on March 9-11. The public is invited to reunite with the artists and enjoy the new look of the gallery as many of the fixtures have been replaced and the gallery has a stunning new appearance. During the three-day grand reopening, guests will have the opportunity to win gift certificates and other items and refreshments will be served.


