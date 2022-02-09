The Rev. Peyton's Big Damn Band serves up a heaping helping of authentic gourmet southern flavor at the Port Charlotte Seafood & Music Festival.
Depending on your everyday musical tastes, you may have never heard of The Rev. Peyton. First off, yes, he really is a reverend, and yes, he has a first name. If you really feel the need, it isn't hard to look up, but it's more fun to just leave it alone.
For folks who are into blues, and even for those who aren't, the Rev. Peyton's Big Damn Band are an easy-to-acquire taste that is instantly addicting. They're a band that has earned a reputation the old-fashioned way, playing upwards of 200 shows a year for many years. They've collected enough fans along the way that their latest album, “Dance Songs for Hard Times,” released last summer, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard and iTunes blues charts amid rave reviews.
Their music has been called country-rock, country-blues and front-porch blues, the downhome cousin of the blues family.
“Sometimes people are, ‘What do you mean, it's blues?'” Peyton said by phone. “I mean, it's not B.B. King. My guitar picking is 100% country blues.”
Peyton is a lifelong student of the genre. In the early days of blues, he said, the people who sought it out were type who worked six and a half days a week, and when they went out, they wanted to go hear music to blow off steam by.
Peyton's music exudes freewheeling energy. With his throaty baritone, their sound has been compared to ZZ Top. Rolling Stone described how their music “deftly blends elements of roadhouse blues with the back-porch vibes.”
But like Billy Joel said, you can't get the sound from a story in a magazine. Lucky for us, he said that in 1980. Today, arguably the best introduction to The Rev. Peyton's Big Damn Band is just a click away on YouTube, with the video for “Ways and Means,” the first track from “Dance Songs for Hard Times.” the video can be seen at www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tw1g_2NPjoI
“I'm really proud of that video, the record, the song, everything,” Peyton said. “It's one of those times when everything came together. It's almost an exact reproduction of what was in my brain.”
First, there's the song itself, which is typical of the band's musical style – catchy, energetic, appealing to rock or country fans. And it’s built around Peyton's guitar playing.
When Peyton was 19, he experienced excruciating hand pain after playing a gig. A doctor told him he may never play again, but a second opinion led to corrective surgery. Once he recovered, Peyton discovered he had more dexterity than ever, which allowed him to develop into one of the most highly regarded finger-pickers in music today.
In anotherYouTube video, www.youtube.com/watch?v=GuuNm7Sb1WQ, Peyton demonstrates he musical virtuosity as he plays 18 instruments in one song.
Peyton plays with a style that few attempt nowadays, playing the lead line with three fingers while playing the bass line with his thumb, making it sound like two musicians rather than one.
That comes in handy because The Big Damn Band only has three people in it.
Peyton's recovery from surgery was momentous not just because it improved his picking, but it also led him to meet his wife, “Washboard” Breezy Peyton.
“She understood me musically from the beginning,” Peyton said. “She understood me pretty much before anybody else did.” She's been by his side ever since, on stage and off.
Drummer Max Senteney rounds out the group. He plays a meager drum kit that includes a plastic five-gallon maple syrup can fitted with a drumhead. It's a detail that totally fits in with the band's image and with the world they inhabit in “Ways & Means” and all their other videos.
There's a noticeable attention to detail in the “Ways & Means” video, which takes place inside a laundromat – from the campy psychedelic spinners in the windows of the dryers right down to the clothes in the laundry baskets all being color coordinated.
Peyton realized several years ago, and the realization was reinforced during the pandemic, the importance of a band's online presence, He decided to give the same attention to the band’s videos as to the music. The challenge was in trying to make a Hollywood-caliber video on a shoestring budget. As with all their videos, Peyton said, the quality of “Ways & Means” is the result of having friends who were willing to pitch in to make the vision a reality.
That’s fitting, Peyton points out, because that's what the song is all about. As the hook line says, “I got all the ways, I just ain't got the means.” The song is for anyone who's had dreams that could never get off the ground because they didn't have a rich daddy or they didn't go to the right school. That's why the video takes place in a laundromat.
“I knew that people who knew what the inside of a laundromat looks like would know what it's like to have to drag all your clothes down there, to sit there on a Sunday night to get all those clothes done before you had to get to work the next day.”
That’s the thing with a lot of his songs, Peyton said. The sound says “fun,” but if you listen to the lyrics, the message is kind of dark. That’s historically true with a lot of popular American music, he said. It’s a combination that fits in with the working-man’s ethos. You take care of business the best you can, Peyton said, “but don't take yourself very seriously. That's kind of the secret.”
That, and the idea that no matter what life is throwing your way, it’s never a reason to turn down a good time when it comes along.
Dance songs for hard times – that's the Rev. Peyton's sermon for true believers.
