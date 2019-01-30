'Rhapsody in Blue' - A celebration of musical diversity

Music Director/Conductor, Troy Quinn, looks forward to performing Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue” with Piano Soloist, Joseph Holt and The Venice Symphony Orchestra on Feb. 1, 2 at the Venice Performing Arts Center.
“Gershwin’s orchestral works infuse many different genres-classical, jazz, Broadway, and folk song idioms, making it the perfect celebration of musical American diversity,” according to Quinn, who sees Gershwin as one of the greatest tune-smiths of all time. Local audiences familiar with Gershwin’s musical works “Porgy and Bess”, “An American in Paris” or popular Broadway love songs such as “Someone to Watch over Me”, must agree, as tickets for matinee performances for “Rhapsody in Blue” are sold out. However, it’s not too late to order tickets for evening performances and future performances scheduled during The Venice Symphony’s bold new season. Learn more at: www.thevenicesymphony.org/events/conductor-schedule/.
Quinn, a native of Connecticut, received a doctorate in conducting at the University of Southern California’s Thornton School of Music where he currently serves on the conducting faculty. He has worked extensively in the television and recording industry and appeared at famed venues such as the Hollywood Bowl and Walt Disney Concert Hall. He’s performed with prestigious symphony orchestras in the U.S. and Europe.
Dr. Joseph Holt, guest piano soloist for “Rhapsody in Blue”, is the Conductor, Pianist, Chamber Music Performer, and Artistic Director for the Choral Artists of Sarasota. He’s also Artistic Director of the Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota and Music Director at Faith Lutheran Church. As pianist, he has been awarded numerous prizes and performed in recital with orchestras in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. In this program he’ll be playing “I Got Rhythm” and, of course, “Rhapsody in Blue.”
During free 30 minute “Meet the Maestro” pre-concert talks scheduled for 2:15 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. at the Venice Performing Arts Center Troy Quinn and Joseph Holt will provide insight about the concert and Gershwin’s music.
To order tickets, call 941-207-8822 or visit www.TheVeniceSymphony.org. Afternoon performances are sold out, but you may call to be placed on a waiting list. Evening performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $25-$45, and patrons are encouraged to wear their best blue in celebration of the orchestra’s Sapphire Season. Student and group discounts are available.
The Venice Symphony Orchestra, founded in 1974, is a 501(c)(3) professional orchestra offering concerts from November-May along with special events and music education programs for youth and adults throughout the year. “Rhapsody in Blue” is sponsored by Dr. Jonathan and Mrs. Sophia Fong. The Venice Symphony’s season sponsors are Gulf coast Community Foundation and Sarasota County Tourist Development Council.
The Venice Performing Arts Center is located at 1 Indian Ave., Venice.
