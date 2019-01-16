A firecracker of talent that powers one of the hottest shows in any genre of music.
World class musicians, and an award-winning voice seamlessly set the stage for a breath-taking, one-of-a-kind, must-see performance that reaches beyond the boundaries of bluegrass music.
Written words can give you but a glimpse of the artist known as The Queen of Bluegrass, as deemed by the Wall Street Journal. But it’s only when you see this artist, that you can feel the energy and experience the excitement of her music, to truly know why she and her amazing band are the “Most Award Winning Band in Bluegrass Music History, with over 100 awards.”
Breaking a stereotypical image, Rhonda Vincent takes the stage in designer gowns, stiletto heels, in a take-charge manner, far from the type set that Hollywood has portrayed as the image of acoustic music.
“We’re changing the landscape of our music in many aspects; to show we are sophisticated, educated, and hold a deep respect for the tradition of our music, keeping the roots embedded within the perimeters of our songs, to create a balance of tradition mixed with a contemporary flare, and present our own unique brand of music,” Vincent explained.
“We want our listeners to hear with their hearts,” said Vincent. “Music is a business, but I hope we don’t let it show that much,” she continues, “The business part is a necessity; but most of all it’s the love of the music, that keeps us doing what we do.”
Vincent makes having a successful career look easy. Behind the scenes, she’s a savvy businesswoman with a tireless work ethic. At center stage, she makes a magical transformation to wow her audiences, with a fresh cover girl face, and complementary curves; all while showing off her chops as the genre’s finest vocalist, and playing break-neck riffs on the mandolin.
The voice of Vincent is the centerpiece, surrounded by the rhythms of each instrument; featuring the individual styles of the world class musicians that collectively make up The Rage. Their talent is unmatched. Each and every member can sing every part, and play every instrument. Their depth of skill sets the stage for the highest level of professionalism in every performance.
Rhonda Vincent & The Rage Band will be in concert at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Jan. 26 at the William H. Wakeman, III, Cultural Center Theater of Charlotte County, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte.
For more information, visit https://sunevents.com.
