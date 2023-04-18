Richard and Betty Burdick New Play Festival presents three staged readings of new works by contemporary American playwrights

Florida Studio Theatre announces its 39th Richard and Betty Burdick New Play Festival, presenting three staged readings of new works by contemporary American playwrights.
This year’s festival features the quirky comedy, "Advice" by Brent Askari; the heartfelt one-man musical, "Todd vs. The Titanic" by Scott Rothman, Joe Kinosian and Kellen Blair; and the dark comedy, "Bleeding Hearts by Steve Yockey." Readings are in FST’s Keating Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota.
The playwrights highlighted in this festival will each travel to Sarasota for a week of rehearsals with FST’s artistic staff and guest artists. At the end of each week of development sessions, a staged reading of their play or musical will be performed for a live audience, followed by a discussion with the audience about the work-in-progress.
“We have the ability to shape these stories with the help of a live audience, who are essential to the creative process,” said FST Associate Artist Catherine Randazzo. “I’m particularly excited about this year’s Festival because we’re working with playwrights who have been at the top of our list to collaborate with for years.”
“Not only do we cultivate and produce new works that create conversation, but we support the artists who we believe will be leading those conversations for years to come.” says FST Associate Director Sean Daniels. “These are some of the most in-demand writers of our time, and they all have chosen to develop their theatrical work here, with the support of Florida Studio Theatre.”
RICHARD & BETTY BURDICK FESTIVAL LINEUP
'Advice'
Gary Thompson is the absolute last person in the world you would ever expect to write a self-help book. And now, not only has he done just that, but his book, titled "How to Maximize the More Successful You" is actually getting published. Eager to celebrate his news with friends, Thompson stops by Joy and Ron’s place unannounced … on their wedding anniversary. When efforts to get Thompson to leave backfire, Ron and Joy find themselves trapped in a relationship exercise from Gary-The-Guru’s book. But what starts out as an innocent game, suddenly implodes, bringing to light deep secrets, pain and skeletons in closets. 3 p.m. April 21.
'Todd vs. The Titanic'
It can be hard to keep a show afloat. It’s even harder if you have to play all the parts, sing all the songs and change all your wigs by yourself. Oh, and the world might be ending. Todd is trying to get his show about the sinking of the Titanic out to sea, but it might just run aground if he can’t pull things together. "Todd vs. The Titanic" brings Kellen Blair and Joe Kinosian back to FST with a new epic musical full of quirky humor and heartfelt songs about the light that is making art in dark times. 3 p.m. April 28.
'Bleeding Hearts'
Sloane and Timothy are your typical middle-class couple. Sure, they squabble, but their sex life is still adventurous. Timothy holds things together thanks to Xanax, and Sloane makes baked goods for church fundraisers. But when Timothy offers a homeless man a place to stay on a “do-gooder impulse,” Sloane can’t help but feel that things have gone a bit too far. While the homeless man settles in, and the couple continues to bicker, Felicia Reed Walker, a whirlwind of a neighbor with a big mouth and an even bigger pocketbook, keeps barging in and walking off with Sloane’s and Timothy’s stuff. Bleeding Hearts is a dark comedy about good intentions, negative consequences and one middle class couple struggling not to completely fall apart. 3 p.m. May 5.
