Richard and Betty Burdick New Play Festival presents three staged readings of new works by contemporary American playwrights

Melina Barry, Jeffrey Kin and Ellie Mooney in 2022 staged reading of "Visit Joe Whitfeather (and bring the family!)" at the 2022 Richard and Betty Burdick New Play Festival.

 Photo courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre

Florida Studio Theatre announces its 39th Richard and Betty Burdick New Play Festival, presenting three staged readings of new works by contemporary American playwrights.

This year’s festival features the quirky comedy, "Advice" by Brent Askari; the heartfelt one-man musical, "Todd vs. The Titanic" by Scott Rothman, Joe Kinosian and Kellen Blair; and the dark comedy, "Bleeding Hearts by Steve Yockey." Readings are in FST’s Keating Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota.


   
