Ted has a huge estate, but his uncle controls it. To get a larger allowance, Ted — still a bachelor — tells his uncle he’s married. Which works fine, until the uncle shows up unannounced, and assumes a friend’s wife is Ted’s. Everyone plays along with the deception at the beginning, but how far are they willing to go?
Things get dicey fast with “Right Bed, Wrong Husband,” the stage comedy runs Feb. 1-17 at the Charlotte Players Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte.
“Shakespeare made a living writing comedies about mistaken identities,” said director Jerry Jones. “ ‘Right Bed, Wrong Husband’ is something he might have written if he’d been on steroids.”
The play was written by Neil and Caroline Schaffner, who were part-time Sarasota residents. The play is set in a beach house on Lido Key.
Michael Vena plays Ted, who would like to handle his own finances but can’t because his Uncle Martin (Paul Reed) is the very parsimonious executor of his mother’s estate. Ted and his fiancé Ruth (Robin Jenkins) are still awaiting approval from her father before they can tie the knot.
Weekend guests Claude (John DiGiovanni) and Evelyn (Nicole Christian) just wanted a beach getaway, but when Uncle Martin mistakes Evelyn for Ted’s wife, things get complicated. Housekeeper Myra (Celene Galvan) and neighbor Lashwell (Mike Moody) help try to keep the ruse from falling apart.
Making her stage debut as Mother is Charlotte Players Executive Director Sherrie Moody. Chris Smith does his usual top-notch job as set designer, with other Players veterans Steve Pignataro as stage manager, Lynne Zeigler as prop manager and Pamela Jones as costumer.
Tickets for the Charlotte Players production are available at www.charlotteplayers.org or by calling 941-255-1022 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Evening performances are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m.
