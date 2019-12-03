Ring in the holiday season with The Charlotte Chorale's 'Rejoice and Sing'

Ring in the Christmas season with The Charlotte Chorale’s Christmas choral concert, “Rejoice and Sing,” with world renowned music by composers John Rutter, Irving Berlin and the whimsical story of Mr. Grinch accompanied by local instrumental musicians on Dec. 8.
Enjoy both traditional and lighthearted Christmas music performed by Charlotte County’s largest community choir under the distinguished and expert direction of Dr. William Dederer.
“Rejoice and Sing” will transport you back to a simpler time of Christmas memories of children, family, friends, good food and warm wishes. The Chorale brings the sounds of the season with quality choral music that will fill your heart with joy and peace.
The Charlotte Chorale is a 70 voice community choir dedicated to the enrichment of music of all genres from the great masters to current composers. The Christmas Concert is the first of three concerts during the 2019-20 season.
Tickets for adults are $25 and students are $10.
