Start your holiday shopping with a stroll down the avenues of historic Venice from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 5 at Venice MainStreet’s Annual Christmas Walk. Downtown will be all aglow with holiday lights and festive decor.
Be sure to check out the winners of the storefront decorations contest — Most Creative; Most Elegant; Most Traditional; Most Creative Use of Products; Most Whimsical and Best Use of Lights.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be stationed at Coldwell Banker, 331 W. Venice Ave., to greet visitors and hand out special treats. Stores will be offering a host of discounts and specials to help you find something truly unique for everyone on your shopping list.
Relax after your shopping spree at one of the many local restaurants and listen to the sounds of the season as holiday music emanates from the storefronts on Venice and Miami avenues.
Bluegrass band Swinging Bridge will be playing at the Venice Avenue Creamery, saxophonist Eirinn Abu will be at Sirene Coastal Interiors, Coastal Keys will be at Venice Wine & Coffee Company and Wanda will be playing at Mother’s Cupboard Spice Shoppe.
Venice MainStreet, the nonprofit organization that coordinates the Christmas Walk among other downtown events, is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in the community by preserving, protecting and promoting Historic Downtown Venice.
