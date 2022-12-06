Ring in the holidays with Choral Artists of Sarasota's 'Peace on Earth'

The Choral Artists of Sarasota singers, conducted by Artistic Director Joseph Holt, will sing traditional holiday carols resounding with themes of peace that are interspersed with “In Terra Pax,” a work of childlike serenity that is both intimate and universal by celebrated British composer Gerald Finzi.

 Photo courtesy of photo by Barbara Banks/Choral Artists of Sarasota

Choral Artists of Sarasota’s 44th season, entitled “United in Song,” continues with “Peace on Earth,” on Dec. 11  at Church of the Redeemer in Sarasota.

