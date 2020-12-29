Ring in the new year at Busch Gardens

By BGT Public Relations
To manage capacity and maintain safe physical distancing, the New Year’s Eve at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will offer two reservation sessions this year, one for a daytime visit and one for a nighttime visit with two nighttime fireworks celebrations.
The Busch Gardens team has consulted with medical experts to offer a modified event with required reservations and limited capacity that celebrates the spirit of the season safely. This seasonal event features open-air entertainment and experiences as well as enhanced health and safety measures including increased cleaning and sanitation, temperature checks, face covering requirements and physical distancing. Whether using a single visit ticket, Fun Card or Annual Pass, guests can reserve the session that works best for them to ring in the New Year with thrilling rides, Christmas Town festivities, amazing animals and more.
Play By Day
Guests can celebrate the excitement of the coming New Year by taking on Florida’s biggest and best thrill rides, enjoying delicious seasonal treats in the Christmas Town village and experiencing awe-inspiring animal encounters, now including Animal Insider Tours. Reserve from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Play By Night
New Year’s Eve at Busch Gardens combines the holiday fun of Christmas Town while starting 2021 with a bang with two fireworks presentations for guests to choose from. Reserve from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.
RESERVED FIREWORKS FIELD ACCESS
In order to manage capacity on the Festival Field during fireworks, reserved access for the Festival Field must be purchased in advance. Guests can also reserve premium field viewing for a small upcharge to one of two fireworks presentations during the New Year’s Eve Celebration. Guests can choose the 8:30 p.m. or 11:30 p.m. seating.
For everyone’s comfort and safety, New Year’s Eve Celebration fireworks can also be enjoyed from a number of locations around the park, included with admission.
Ideal viewing locations are suggested on the park’s website.
Expanded Health and Safety Measures
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is committed to the health and safety of our guests, employees, and the animals in our care.
For detailed information about the measures that guests can expect when visiting the park, including key operational changes, visit buschgardens.com/tampa/safety.
