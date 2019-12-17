It’s Christmas at Lemon Bay Playhouse. Come out and ring in the season with Mark Steven Schmidt’s Christmas show, “The Spirit of Christmas,” on Dec. 21, featuring all of your favorite holiday standards, with a “sing-along” or two.
Schmidt has over 30 years of experience as a performer and vocal teacher. His favorite styles to perform are musicals, jazz standards and opera. His performances have taken him from New York to Canada, through Switzerland and Italy. He continues to perform as a leading singer in concert venues in the United States and internationally.
In musical theatre, his leading roles have included “Singing in the Rain,” “Camelot,” “Carousel,” “West Side Story,” “Oklahoma,” “South Pacific” and “Fiddler on the Roof.”
Schmidt’s operatic credits include leading roles in “Madama Butterfly,” “Pagliacci,” “La Traviata,” “Tosca,” “Fledermaus,” “Il Trovatore,” “Amahl,” “The Toy Shop,” “The Magic Flute,” “The Little Thieves of Bethlehem,” “Kill Bear Comes Home,” “Acis and Galatea” and “Rigoletto.”
Additionally, Schmidt has performed extensively in oratorio as the tenor soloist in Handel’s “Messiah,” Verdi’s “Requiem,” Rossini’s “Stabat Mater,” Mendelsohn’s “Elijah” and Beethoven’s “Ninth Symphony.”
More info about Schmidt can be found on his website at www.markstevenschmidt.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.