Florida Studio Theatre opens its 2022 Summer Mainstage Series with "Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash," a raw and rousing tribute to “The Man in Black.” Called “Crowd-pleasing” and “A real standout” by Houston Press, Ring of Fire tells Johnny Cash’s remarkable life story through his iconic songbook.
"Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash" is part of a three-show subscription package. Also included in the Summer Mainstage subscription package is the uplifting Southern love story "Maytag Virgin" and the comedic murder mystery "Smoke & Mirrors."
Known for his distinct voice and sincere musical storytelling, Cash helped shape country music and is regarded as a forefather of rock and roll. "Ring of Fire" provides an intimate look into Cash’s life — from his humble beginnings on an Arkansas farm to becoming one of the best-selling musicians of all time — and highlights the emotional power of his music. Featuring over two dozen of Cash’s biggest hits, such as “I Walk the Line” and “A Boy Named Sue,” this engaging musical takes audiences on an adventure of love, faith, and struggle.
“The storytelling in Cash’s music was deep, honest and real,” said Richard Hopkins, FST’s producing artistic director. “He had this unique willingness to feel deeply. That’s one of the many reasons why he had such a profound impact on American music and his work continues to resonate with us to this day.”
"Ring of Fire" will be brought to life at FST by a five-person cast playing their own instruments.
“This smaller-scale production highlights the intimacy of the storytelling and makes the audience feel like they're on the porch with Johnny and June [Carter-Cash],” said Ben Hope, the show’s director. “It's an intimate portrait and an engaging experience that leaves audiences feeling a close connection to both of them.”
Bringing this regional theatre favorite to life are Eric Scott Anthony, Katie Barton, Scott Moreau, Morgan Morse and Elizabeth Nestlerode.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.