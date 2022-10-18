Ring Sarasota's handbells truly shines

Handbells are often associated with the holidays, Christmas in particular. Ring Sarasota wants to challenge that stereotype, offering selections where handbells imitate other instruments, like the pipe organ or banjo, or musical styles, like pop, big band jazz or patriotic music.

 Photo courtesy of Evoke Studio

Following a blockbuster 12th concert season, Ring Sarasota announces the theme for its 13th season: "I Wanna Be Like You."

