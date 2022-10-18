Handbells are often associated with the holidays, Christmas in particular. Ring Sarasota wants to challenge that stereotype, offering selections where handbells imitate other instruments, like the pipe organ or banjo, or musical styles, like pop, big band jazz or patriotic music.
Following a blockbuster 12th concert season, Ring Sarasota announces the theme for its 13th season: "I Wanna Be Like You."
While any music played on handbells can be enchanting, Ring Sarasota knows that this instrument truly shines when performing songs written especially for handbells. Audiences will be immersed in pop music, feel the excitement of the big band era and experience the rhythm of Latin music.
“Handbells can do anything. This season’s repertoire really showcases the versatility of the instrument. Our ringers are experts on the nuances of bells and chimes, and we hope audiences will leave with a new appreciation for handbell music,” says Principal Conductor, Rick Holdsworth.
In addition to our regular performance season, Ring Sarasota is excited to share that they will be a part of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens’ holiday season. Ring Sarasota will perform during “Wintergreen Weekend” at Spanish Point in Osprey and additionally, they are a special musical guest as part of the “Lights in Bloom” festivities on the main campus of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens in Sarasota. Ring Sarasota will perform Christmas and holiday favorites at both appearances.
Performance dates at a glance
Dec. 3-4 at Wintergreen Weekend at Historic Spanish Point
Dec. 17 at Selby Gardens Lights in Bloom
Feb. 19 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Bradenton
March 12 at Bee Ridge Presbyterian Church, Sarasota
March 19 at Roser Memorial Church, Anna Maria Island
April 2 at First Presbyterian Church, St. Petersburg
April 16 at Sun City United Methodist Church, Sun City Center
About Ring Sarasota
As the area’s premier handbell ensemble, these spirited musicians captivate audiences of all ages with a unique combination of entertainment, education, and community engagement. Dedicated to enhancing handbell ringing as an art form, the Sarasota‐based group under the direction of former Navy bandleader Rick Holdsworth showcases over 200 individual handbells and handchimes rung by a large ensemble of ringers to create a symphony of sound with special effects mimicking the piccolo, percussion, trombone and the Tibetan singing bowl! Ring Sarasota attracts member ringers from as far north as Tampa Bay and as far south as Fort Myers. For more information, visit RingSarasota.org, facebook.com/RingSarasota or call 941-451-7601.
