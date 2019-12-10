'Ringing In The Holidays'

Front row children, Bella Wilson, Hailey Love, Kassie Rogers and Kensey Bettencourt. Second row, Linda Fudala (Mrs. Santa Claus), Betsy Osmun, Tiffanie Love, Jenifer Bettencourt, Julian Sundby, Celene Evans Galvan, Liz Andresen, Amy Cyr and Robert Blake (Santa). Third row, Diana Dodge, Nidal Zarour, Sarai Sapp, Warrington Etienne, Kevin Hippchen, Sara Del Castillo and Jonah McDonald.

 PHOTO BY Smiles by Hart

Kick off your holiday season with “Ringing In The Holidays,” an original Roaring Lions Productions Production, by Artistic Director, Celene Evans Galvan, with original compositions by Julian Sundby Dec. 13-15 at the Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum.

“Ringing In The Holidays” features live music, singing and dancing. Mrs. Claus will perform her original poem, “’Twas the Night Before Nativity.”

There’s will be a special dance performance by The Elite Fine Arts Academy under the direction of Trudy Weaver.

Tickets are $25 for adults. Kids (12 and under) are $10.

