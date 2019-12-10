Kick off your holiday season with “Ringing In The Holidays,” an original Roaring Lions Productions Production, by Artistic Director, Celene Evans Galvan, with original compositions by Julian Sundby Dec. 13-15 at the Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum.
“Ringing In The Holidays” features live music, singing and dancing. Mrs. Claus will perform her original poem, “’Twas the Night Before Nativity.”
There’s will be a special dance performance by The Elite Fine Arts Academy under the direction of Trudy Weaver.
Tickets are $25 for adults. Kids (12 and under) are $10.
