Choral Artists of Sarasota’s 42nd season, entitled “Rise Up!” features eight concerts in October, November, December, February, March, April and July. Four of the concerts are planned for in-person events and all performances will include a virtual presentation. Choral Artists will also stage the long- awaited “Listen to the Earth” project — an ecological initiative commemorating Earth Day’s 50th anniversary last year — but postponed due to the pandemic.
Artistic Director Joseph Holt will also illuminate the creative process during a series of virtual “Concert Insights,” throughout the season. Each will focus on the upcoming concert with a special guest joining the conversation.
Choral Artists’ “Listen to the Earth Project” will showcase multiple events, April 23-25. These include a live concert at the Sarasota Opera, film screenings and panel discussions. Jane Alexander, a Tony Award-winner, two-time Emmy Award winner and former director of the National Endowment for the Arts, is the featured keynote speaker at the “State of the Earth” event on April 24. The initiative’s capstone is the world-premiere performance of James Grant’s cantata, “Listen to the Earth,” on April 25 at the Sarasota Opera House.
Holt notes that his organization is adapting to the ongoing pandemic with flexible audience engagement and ticket pricing structures. The season begins with virtual concerts and small ensembles of singers and instrumentalists which can be safely distanced.
Later in the season, concerts will be presented live, in outdoor spaces, in addition to streaming online.
“By April, we hope to be able to bring the ensemble together with an audience for the ‘Listen to the Earth’ initiative,” says Holt. He adds that all of the concerts will be filmed, allowing at-home audiences to experience the performance online for 30 days after each performance. A range of ticket prices will reflect these options.
Holt notes that the organization “turned our entire planning for this season on its head, reflecting the need to maintain a healthy performing environment for both audience and performer alike.
The design of ‘Rise Up!’ initially conceived in late 2019, showcases overcoming challenges in life and society, certainly topical for our time in ways we did not envision but clearly embrace through the choral medium.”
